STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Electric vehicle sales rise amid skyrocketing petrol, diesel rates

According to industry executives, the current momentum is likely to continue as there are no signs of any major relief in retail fuel prices in the near future. 

Published: 27th May 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

EVs, electric vehicles

For representational purposes

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If rising fuel prices are having a favourable impact on anything, it is the country's small but fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) industry. According to industry executives, the current momentum is likely to continue as there are no signs of any major relief in retail fuel prices in the near future. 

"During the last quarter, we witnessed a 30 per cent increase in sales, largely attributed to the hike in petrol prices. Moreover, the number of enquiries has grown by 300 per cent during the same time period," Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder of India's second largest electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa told The New Indian Express.

So far this month, auto fuel prices have been hiked 13 times. In Mumbai, petrol prices are 29 paise away from reaching the Rs 100 per litre mark. The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail fuel prices.  

Yatin Gupte, CMD of Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility, a firm that sells electric superbikes under the brand name Joy E-Bike, said that running cost of an electric two-wheeler is now 30-40 paise per kilometre, significantly lower than a traditional two-wheeler.

"Apart from rise in petrol prices, new product launches and incentives provided by central and state governments will play a major role going forward," he said, adding the company plans to ell 32,000-38,000 units as against over 4,000 units sold last fiscal.

Joy E-Bike is also planning to launch three e-scooters by August 2021. Okinawa is also aiming for 3x annual growth in sales this fiscal year. In FY 21, it had sold 30,930 units of e-scooters. "With rapid improvements in technology, we expect economies of scale to play a big role and bring down the battery costs. This will make EVs more price competitive," added Sharma. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric vehicle EV industry Okinawa
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp