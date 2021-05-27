STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ikea launches shopping app in India to expand omni-channel approach

Customers from cities -- Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda -- will now be able to buy products with a click on their phone.

Published: 27th May 2021 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

IKEA

The logo of IKEA is seen outside its under construction store in Hyderabad, India, July 18, 2018. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA on Thursday announced the launch of its shopping app in India, in a bid to expand its omni-channel approach in the country. The IKEA app would be available on both platforms -- iOS and Android -- and will offer 7,000 home furnishing products, said a statement.

It added that customers from cities -- Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda -- will now be able to buy products with a click on their phone. "The app launch is a part of IKEA's omni-channel approach to meet the many people of India. It will be through a combination of big IKEA stores, smaller city-center stores, and online platforms," said IKEA.

The mobile app will help IKEA to connect with customers in the current situation, where people are preferring online shopping due to health and safety reasons amid the pandemic. The features of the app include product recommendations, ratings, and reviews, along with easier searching and browsing experience.

Users' feed will be personalised with images and products based on their interests and purchases. IKEA is building stronger digital capacities and will expand to more cities to meet 100 million people in the coming years.

"We are now one step closer to making every day better with our on-the-go e-commerce service," IKEA India Country Commercial Manager Kavitha Rao said.

She further noted that "health and safety is a top priority for us, and hence, the launch of IKEA app is another touch point to make home furnishing accessible to the many people and ensure customers can shop safely from their homes".

IKEA app allows the customer to add the products to their shopping list even while physically browsing through the products in the store. Moreover, a customer can also find a built-in barcode scanner which will help them learn more details about the products including materials and dimensions.

IKEA India, part of Ingka Group, opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019 as part of its multi-channel approach. It opened its second store in India at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on December 18, 2020.

Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 378 IKEA stores in 30 countries. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IKEA Ikea app Ikea online shopping Ikea products Home furniture
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp