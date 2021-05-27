STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI nod for human clinical trials of antibodies cocktail to treat COVID-19

Cadila Healthcare is the listed entity of the group. ZRC-3308 has been found to be safe and well tolerated in animal toxicology studies.

Published: 27th May 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Zydus Cadila plant

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it is seeking permission from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to initiate human clinical trials for monoclonal antibodies cocktail for treatment of COVID-19.

"Zydus is currently seeking permission to initiate phase 1/3 human clinical trials from the DCGI...ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild COVID 19," Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Cadila Healthcare is the listed entity of the group. ZRC-3308 has been found to be safe and well tolerated in animal toxicology studies. Zydus said it is the only Indian company to have developed a neutralizing monoclonal antibody based cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19.

Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Ltd said, "At this juncture, there is a critical need to explore safer and more efficacious treatments to combat COVID. It is important to look at different stages of the disease progression and look at options that can reduce patient's suffering and discomfort. We believe that ZRC-3308 has the potential to address these concerns and provide a safe treatment."

Earlier this week, drug majors Roche India and Cipla announced the launch of Roche's Antibody Cocktail in India priced at Rs 59,750 per dose for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zydus Cadila Drugs Controller General of India Cadila Healthcare COVID19 Coronavirus Monoclonal antibodies
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp