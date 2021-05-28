STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bosch India hands over medical aid worth 1 million euro to Niti Aayog to combat 2nd wave of COVID-19

Published: 28th May 2021 04:09 PM

German auto components major Bosch India. (Photo| Official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto component maker Bosch India on Friday said the company has handed over a medical aid worth 1 million euro to the government's think-tank Niti Aayog to combat the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The aid includes 92 ventilators and 438 oxygen concentrators, 10 oxygen cylinders, and other medical supplies such as face masks and glass cannula from major manufacturers, it said.

"Bosch India handed over this equipment to NITI Aayog for further distribution," Bosch India said in a statement.

The consignment was handed over to NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant by Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd and President of Bosch Group in India via a virtual event.

The medical aid, which has been received from its parent company Robert Bosch GmbH, is worth about 1 million euros and is completely free of charge, it said.

Bosch selected these certified products in consultation with the Indian Red Cross to ensure the doctors and medical staff can use the equipment without any additional training. Speaking on the occasion, Kant thanked the company for extending the medical aid.

"We thank the Indian consulate in Germany, Indian Red Cross, and Bosch India who helped expedite this consignment in a swift and efficient manner." Bosch India has been consistently supporting central and state government through several initiatives and we appreciate their efforts to help India fight this pandemic, he added.

In addition to this, Bosch India has also invested in ventilator repairs, establishing COVID Care Centers, and upgrading primary healthcare centers around its facilities and is committed to providing continued support and work with societal engagements during COVID while taking care of our employees, their families and the society-at-large.

