STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IIT Delhi-backed start-up Clensta raises Rs 50 million via NCD from N+1 capital

Together with Cipla, Clensta aims to expand to 7000 hospitals and four lakhs pharmacies with a team of 500 people over the next five years.

Published: 29th May 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Funding, contribution, donation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Clensta, an IIT Delhi-backed start-up providing personal care and home care solutions, received Rs 5 crore as funding from N+1 Capital. This is the first investment by N+1 Capital after it received approval from capital markets regulator Sebi for its first investment debt fund for deployment in India.

Clensta will use the funds for scaling up upcoming products in the homecare category. The company recently entered a strategic tie-up with pharma brand Cipla for its first commercialised products, Waterless Bodybath and Waterless Shampoo. Together with Cipla, Clensta aims to expand to 7000 hospitals and four lakhs pharmacies with a team of 500 people over the next five years.

"We have a strong B2B2C presence with 500-plus hospitals and 25,000-plus retail outlets, including pharmacies. As our business now seeks to penetrate the D2C channels as well, this debt fund helps us grow further and reach out to consumers faster," Puneet Gupta, CEO & Founder, Clensta International, said in a statement.

"It also allows us to expand both, offline and online, covering all important aspects of the sales channel. It's a great opportunity that venture capitalist firms like N+1 have introduced revenue-based funding in India, which is quite popular in the west, and are providing the start-up ecosystem a thrust to move forward," he added.

Revenue-based growth capital firm N+1 Capital's vision behind these $100 million (Rs 730 crore) funds is to provide an opportunity to over 100 entrepreneurs to grow their businesses profitably and sustainably during the growth stage. The benefits for entrepreneurs include no personal guarantee, tech-driven risk scoring model, greater flexibility and constant capital infusion. The model also provides credibility, assurance, builds trust and reduces the time load for due diligence for the upcoming investors.

"N+1 is sector-agnostic, and the qualifying criteria are actually steady-state, as well as growing start-ups and MSEs with minimum monthly revenue of Rs 50 lakh, and at least 30 percent gross margin. Having said that, the fund is currently working with SaaS start-ups and some Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) start-ups," said Rahul Chowdhury, Managing Partner, N+1 Capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Clensta N+1 capital cipla IIT delhi
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp