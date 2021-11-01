STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX sets up broadband subsidiary in India, plans to apply for licence 

SpaceX's satellite broadband arm Starlink aims to start broadband services in India from December 2022.

Published: 01st November 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: World's richest person Elon Musk-owned SpaceX on Monday, November 1, 2021, incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary in India to start local broadband operations, a top official of the company said.

SpaceX's satellite broadband arm Starlink aims to start broadband services in India from December 2022, with 2 lakh active terminals subject to permission from the government.

"Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100 per cent owned subsidiary in India. The name is SSCPL - Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited and the incorporation date is Nov 1, 2021. Happy Birthday, SSCPL. We can now start applying for licenses, open bank accounts etc," Starlink country director India at SpaceX Sanjay Bhargava said in a social media post.

Starlink claims to have received over 5,000 pre-order from India.

The company is charging a deposit of USD 99 or Rs 7,350 per customer and claims to deliver data speeds in the range of 50 to 150 megabit per second in beta stage.

The services of the company will compete with that of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea in broadband and it will be a direct competitor to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb.

The company is keen to work in rural areas for providing broadband services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Starlink broadband India Space X Elon Musk SSCPL Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp