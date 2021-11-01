STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TVS Motor registers 10 per cent decline in sales at 3,55,033 units in October

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company reported a 10 per cent decline in total sales at 3,55,033 units in October this year.

Published: 01st November 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 10 per cent decline in total sales at 3,55,033 units in October this year.

The company had sold 3,94,724 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

Total two-wheelers sales during the month were at 3,41,513 units as against sales of 3,82,121 units in October 2020, down 10 per cent, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were also lower at 2,58,777 units last month as compared to 3,01,380 units in October 2020, the company said.

"With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months," it added.

TVS said its motorcycle sales in October 2021 were at 1,72,361 units as against sales 1,73,263 units the year-ago month.

Scooter sales were at 1,13,124 units last month, down from 1,27,138 units sold in October 2020.

On the export front, the company said it grew by 3 per cent at 95,191 units in October 2021 as against 92,520 units in the same month last year.

"Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 3 per with sales of 82,736 units in October 2021 as against sales of 80,741 units in October 2020," the company said.

Last month, the company said its three-wheeler sales grew by 7 per cent at 13,520 units as against sales of 12,603 units in October 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TVS Motor TVS Motor Company
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp