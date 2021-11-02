70 per cent of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model, says survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 70% of organisations are looking at hybrid work models beyond the pandemic, according to the Return to Workplace survey conducted by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) in association with jobs portal Indeed.

According to the survey, 40% of the employees expect to work from office premises up to three days a week.

“Organisations with a workforce of 1,000 or more are likely to adopt the hybrid work model at 83% as compared to the tech industry average of 70%,” it said, adding IT services and GCCs are likely to be the early adopters of a long-term hybrid work model.

Employees and employers are equally interested in returning to the workplace in a hybrid setup, with 50% of the workforce likely to return to offices by January 22.

Almost 28% of employees may returning to the workplace in a month, while 24% of the workforce would prefer to return after six months.

Higher employee satisfaction during remote work was reported by 66% of survey respondents.

“Employees believe that safety from Covid-19, higher productivity, flexible work timings, and better communication with supervisors were the four top reasons why they enjoyed remote working,” said the report.

Employer perspective

In terms of what employers think, 60% of organisations will reach readiness to re-open office spaces by January 2022.

The top three employer concerns for return to the workplace, the report highlights, are maintaining organisational culture, data/ cybersecurity, and managing critical business functions.

Employee health and safety remains the key consideration for return to the workplace, voiced by over 81% of organisations.