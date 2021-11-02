STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Godrej Properties Q2 profit jumps 5-fold to Rs 35 crore; sales bookings rise over 2-fold

Its sales bookings jumped more than two times to Rs 2,574 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,074 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 02nd November 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose.. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 35.72 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 7.10 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 334.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 250.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Its sales bookings jumped more than two times to Rs 2,574 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,074 crore in the year-ago period.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Ltd, said: "After a weak first quarter, the real estate sector has rebounded strongly in the second quarter." The company recorded one of its best ever quarters for bookings with a strong response to new launches across India, he said.

"We have a robust launch pipeline in the second half of the financial year and expect to build on the current momentum," Godrej said. Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is part of business conglomerate Godrej Group.

It is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru and Pune markets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godrej Properties Quarterly results
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp