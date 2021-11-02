IPO-bound Paytm to raise $1.1 bn from anchor investors 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Digital payments and financial services company Paytm — which is coming up with its IPO later this month — is likely to raise $1.1 billion (or Rs 8,250 crore) from anchor investors alone. The company plans to raise Rs 18,300 crore from its forthcoming IPO.

According to sources close to the development, global pension funds, long-only funds as well as sovereign wealth funds like Blackrock, CPPIB and GIC, have lined up for the mega IPO.

Some of the anchor investors in Paytm IPO would be investing in India for the first time.

Sources said that the anchor round is in itself bigger than the overall IPO size of most Indian companies.

Its anchor round will close on November 3. Paytm is set to raise Rs 18,300 crore from the markets through a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore.

The price band has been kept in the range of Rs 2,080-2,150 and it will open for bid on November 8 and will close on November 10.

As per reports, the company is aiming for a mid-November listing.