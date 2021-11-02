STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IPO-bound Paytm to raise $1.1 bn from anchor investors 

According to sources close to the development, global pension funds, long-only funds as well as sovereign wealth funds like Blackrock, CPPIB and GIC, have lined up for the mega IPO.

Published: 02nd November 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Digital payments and financial services company Paytm — which is coming up with its IPO later this month — is likely to raise $1.1 billion (or Rs 8,250 crore) from anchor investors alone. The company plans to raise Rs 18,300 crore from its forthcoming IPO.

According to sources close to the development, global pension funds, long-only funds as well as sovereign wealth funds like Blackrock, CPPIB and GIC, have lined up for the mega IPO.

Some of the anchor investors in Paytm IPO would be investing in India for the first time.

Sources said that the anchor round is in itself bigger than the overall IPO size of most Indian companies.  
Its anchor round will close on November 3. Paytm is set to raise Rs 18,300 crore from the markets through a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore.

The price band has been kept in the range of Rs 2,080-2,150 and it will open for bid on November 8 and will close on November 10.

As per reports, the company is aiming for a mid-November listing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp