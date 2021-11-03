STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Air India has outstanding dues of Rs 2000 crore for landing, parking: AAI

Recently, the Centre successfully disinvested a 100 per cent stake to Tata Sons of Air India, but pending dues by Air India need to be noted to the new owner.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Air India aeroplane

Air India, Representational Image (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air India has to pay outstanding dues of Rs 2,000 crore to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) related to landing, parking and other charges, said the Chairman of AAI.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of AAI, said, "It's not the fact that there is lots of debt on airlines. I don't think there is much debt except Air India... I think it's over 2000 crores dues and we are fairly confident that we would recover the past dues from them."

"Other airlines are also carrying debt but not very much like Air India. Apart from Air India, no significant dues from other airlines are pending. One or two isolated disputed amount is where the airlines and airport might have some difference of opinion and it must be raised their various forum either legal proceeding or negotiations," the AAI Chairman added.

Recently, the Centre successfully disinvested a 100 per cent stake to Tata Sons of Air India, but pending dues by Air India need to be noted to the new owner.

Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has won the bid for acquiring Air India, marking the end of the process to privatise the national carrier with the government approving its disinvestment.

The CCEA-approved Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) approved the highest price bid of Talace Pvt Ltd for the sale of 100 per cent equity shareholding of the Government of India in Air India along with equity shareholding of Air India in AIXL and AISATS. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India dues pending Air India Tata Sons Air India disinvestment Airport Authority of India Sanjeev Kumar
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp