STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cairn signs tax refund deal with India to end all pending disputes

The UK-based company will drop litigations seeking seizure of India’s assets in countries ranging from France to the UK and has given undertakings indemnifying the Indian government.

Published: 04th November 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Cairn Energy refinery

Cairn Energy refinery (Photo courtesy : Cairn media library)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After days of assessment, Britain’s Cairn Energy said on Wednesday it had entered into a tax refund deal with the Indian government, which would allow the company to get its refund worth Rs 7,900 crore while it will end all the pending disputes with the government. 

In a statement, the company said it has “entered into undertakings with the government of India in order to participate in the scheme introduced by recent Indian legislation, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, allowing the refund of taxes previously collected from Cairn in India.

This will mean the company will get refund of Rs 7,900 crore. “Subject to certain conditions, the Taxation Amendment Act nullifies the tax assessment originally levied against Cairn in January 2016 and orders the refund of Rs 7,900 crore (approximately $ 1.06bn), which was collected from Cairn in respect of that assessment. In order to satisfy those conditions, Cairn will commence the filing of the necessary documentation under rule 11UF(3) of the Indian Income Tax Rules 1962 (Rules) intimating the withdrawal, termination and/or discontinuance of various enforcement actions,” Cairn said.

In exchange, the UK-based company will drop litigations seeking seizure of India’s assets in countries ranging from France to the UK and has given undertakings indemnifying the Indian government against future claims as well as agreeing to drop any legal proceedings anywhere in the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cairn Energy
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp