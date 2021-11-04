STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Modi government mulling 30 per cent hike in allocation for MGNREGA

Allocations for MGNREGA scheme stood at Rs 73,000 crore in 2021-22. This amount was higher than the Budget estimates for the previous year, but it was 35% lower than the revised estimates.

Published: 04th November 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After many states flagged shortage of funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), the Centre is considering increasing the allocation by 30% and it may ask for extra allocation under the next supplementary demand during winter session of the parliament.

“The Centre is already considering request from the Rural Development Ministry for additional allocation under MGNREGA scheme. We are looking for 30% additional allocation. If required, the supplementary demand may be raised during the next winter session,” a senior finance ministry official told TNIE.   

Allocations for MGNREGA scheme stood at Rs 73,000 crore in 2021-22. This amount was higher than the Budget estimates for the previous year, but it was 35% lower than the revised estimates of Rs 1.11 lakh crore. According to the sources in the financial ministry, out of the budgetary allocation under the scheme, Rs 64,000 crore were already released.

This amount was already exhausted by many states. Finance ministry has already directed to release the additional amount.

The matter was highlighted on October 29, following reports that the Centre’s flagship rural employment scheme has run out of funds halfway through the financial year, adding that MGNREGA expenditure including payments due had already reached Rs 79,810 crore, with 21 states showing a negative net balance.

“There is no controversy. We are not holding on funds. Last year the allocation was lower at Rs 61,500 crore but following the lockdown government had released additional budget, raising it to Rs 1.11 lakh crore. But that was exceptional year. This year also we are committed to raise allocation if demand require and are working to make for higher allocation,” the official clarified.

According to the latest data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) last week, the Centre has contained its fiscal deficit at 35% of the Bbudget target by the first half of this fiscal year, on account of robust tax collection, as its net tax receipts rose 101% on year to Rs 9.2 lakh crore or 59.6% of FY22BE.

Additional amount to be released soon

Out of the budgetary allocation under the scheme, Rs 64,000 crore were already released. This amount was already exhausted by many states. Finance ministry has already directed to release the additional amount.

21 states have flagged a negative net balance

  • Rs 73,000 crore Initial Budget allocations for MGNREGA in 2021-22.

  • Rs 1.11 lakh cr Allocation under revised Budget estimates.

  • Rs  64,000 cr Already released and exhausted by several states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme MGNREGA
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp