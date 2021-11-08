STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indusind Bank shares tumble nearly 11 per cent after clarification on whistleblower allegations

Shares of Indusind Bank on Monday tumbled nearly 11 per cent after the lender said it disbursed 84,000 loans without customer consent in May owing to a 'technical glitch'.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Indusind Bank on Monday tumbled nearly 11 per cent after the lender said it disbursed 84,000 loans without customer consent in May owing to a "technical glitch."

The stock tanked 12.33 per cent to Rs 1,042.10 during the day on BSE.

It settled at Rs 1,061.45, lower by 10.71 per cent.

On NSE, it tumbled 10.52 per cent to settle at Rs 1,063.95.

Indusind Bank was the biggest laggard on both the benchmark indices.

The company's market valuation declined by Rs 9,851.34 crore to Rs 82,171.66 crore on BSE.

In volume terms, 10.50 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 2.90 crore on NSE.

Terming whistleblower allegations on loan evergreening as "grossly inaccurate and baseless", Indusind Bank on Saturday admitted to have disbursed 84,000 loans without customer consent in May owing to a "technical glitch".

Lending without the consent was reported by the field staff in two days, and the glitch was also rectified expeditiously, the private sector lender said in a clarification.

On Friday, there was a media report about anonymous whistleblowers writing to the bank management and the RBI about BFIL, the microlending-focused subsidiary of the bank, allegedly resorting to evergreening of loans, wherein existing borrowers unable to pay dues were given new loans to present the books as clean.

"The bank strongly denies the allegations of evergreening'. All the loans originated and managed by BFIL, including during the COVID period which saw the first and second waves ravaging the countryside, are fully compliant with the regulatory guidelines," an official statement said.

"Due to a technical glitch in May 2021, nearly 84,000 loans were disbursed without the customer consent getting recorded at the time of loan disbursement," it added.

"Operational issues" due to the pandemic's second wave like lockdowns, containment zones, and restrictions at the village/panchayat level had necessitated disbursement of some loans in cash, it said.

At the end of September, 26,073 of these 84,000 clients were active with the loan outstanding at Rs 34 crore, which is 0.12 per cent of the September-end portfolio, the bank said, adding that it carries necessary provisions against the loans.

It also said that the Standard Operating Procedure has since been revised to make biometric authorization compulsory, and that in October 2021, nearly 100 per cent of the loan disbursements were in the bank accounts of the customers, as in pre-COVID time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indusind Bank Indusind Bank Shares
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp