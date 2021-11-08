STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

On track to record high double-digit sales growth in 2021: Hyundai

Drawing inspiration from Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity', the company has launched a 'Beyond Mobility' campaign in the country.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Hyundai

Hyundai (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India expects to log in a high double-digit sales growth this year as compared with 2020 and remains hopeful of repeating the performance next year as well riding on the back of strong demand for personal mobility, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company, which on Monday introduced a new brand campaign that encapsulates its commitment and aspirations in the country, is counting various positive factors like rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccination and improvement in the economy to achieve its business goals.

It, however, remains wary of resurgence of COVID cases in Europe and high fuel costs, which it believes can offset its business outcomes going ahead.

"When you compare with last year obviously the numbers look much more positive. A high double-digit growth is around the corner. The shift towards personal mobility has really helped," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Director (Sales, Marketing, Service) Tarun Garg told PTI in an interaction.

The demand is very strong and the company is sitting on a customer booking backlog of close to 95,000 units as most of the models are witnessing traction, he added.

"Whether it is pace of vaccination or the general upliftment of the economy, all of this has helped to enhance the demand for our models," Garg noted.

He hoped that the situation would remain positive in the future as well.

"We feel that going ahead demand should be consistent and good. Of course, the issue of chip shortage remains. Our procurement teams are making big efforts and hopefully we should be able to tide over the situation soon and then we would be able to supply as per the customer demand," Garg stated.

The challenging aspects remain the high fuel costs, and resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe, he added.

"We hope that it does not (new COVID strains) come to India. If we are able to sustain this low COVID rate for the next month or so, hopefully things would look much brighter. We are looking to end the current year with a high double-digit growth over last year," Garg noted.

Hyundai sold 5,50,002 units in 2018; 5,10,260 units in 2019 and 4,23,642 units last year in the domestic market. When asked about sales expectations in 2022, he said: "As of now positives are probably outnumbering the negatives and that is why we are witnessing such a robust demand. A lot of demand next year would hinge upon the COVID situation. In case the COVID situation is fine, we have every reason to believe demand is going to be very strong."

The automaker, which sells models like Creta and Venue, follows a January-December financial year.

Drawing inspiration from Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity', the company has launched a 'Beyond Mobility' campaign in the country.

"The company has embarked on a journey to further strengthen its brand image as technologically advanced, sustainable and innovative. As a customer centric organisation, we aim to elevate customer interactions with our brand, not just in the realms of mobility but create experiences that are beyond what is conventional," Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO SS Kim noted.

The automaker is redefining its services and experiences that create memories and surpass expectations of customer thereby delivering quality time, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyundai Hyundai Motor India
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp