SpiceJet allows passengers to pay for tickets upto 12 instalments

To avail the EMI scheme, passengers need to provide basic details like PAN number, Aadhar number or VID and verify it with a one-time password, it mentioned.

Published: 08th November 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet on Monday launched a new scheme under which passengers will be able to pay for tickets in three, six or 12 instalments.

"As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to enjoy three months EMI option at no additional cost (no interest)," the airline said in a press release.

Customers will have to make payment of the first EMI by providing their UPI ID and subsequent EMIs would be deducted from the same UPI ID, it noted.

Passengers do not have to provide any credit card or debit card details to avail the EMI scheme, it said.

