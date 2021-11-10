STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mahindra and Mahindra bullish on auto market; to launch 16 EV models by 2027

At present, India’s small electric passenger vehicle market is dominated by another home-grown company Tata Motors, which has 3 EVs and 10 more in the pipeline.

Published: 10th November 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mahindra’s XUV7OO clocks over 70,000 bookings during festive season

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Home-grown automaker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is very bullish on the Indian automobile market and has set a cumulative revenue growth target of 15-20% by the year 2025. 

The company also said that it plans to launch 16 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2027 across SUV and light commercial vehicle (LCV) categories to strengthen its leadership position in India’s electric mobility segment.

At present, India’s small electric passenger vehicle market is dominated by another home-grown company Tata Motors, which has 3 EVs and 10 more in the pipeline.   

M&M said it is keeping its options open to either bring in private equity investors or carve out its EV business into a separate entity to drive its growth. 

“In SUV, we are looking at 13 new launches by 2027 of which eight will be electric. We think by 2027 we’ll be ready for at least 20% of the total UV (utility vehicles) volumes coming from EVs…So you can clearly see a strong focus on electric,” said M&M Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar.

On the farm equipment sector where M&M has a market leadership position, Jejurikar said that farm machinery revenue will grow by 10 times over our current levels by 2027 with 15 new products.

M&M on Tuesday reported an over eight-fold increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,432 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales. 

Jejurikar said that they had a blockbuster XUV7OO launch witnessing bookings of more than 70,000.

“The demand for our other key automotive products also remains strong. With better availability of semi-conductors, we hope to maintain the volume growth momentum Q3 onwards. We are poised well to deliver very strong growth and returns through an exciting new product portfolio.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp