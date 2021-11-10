Over Rs 1.15 lakh crore I-T refunds issued till November 8; include Rs 12,617 crore for FY 2021

NEW DELHI: Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore have been issued to more than 98 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal year, the I-T department said on Wednesday. These also include Rs 12,616.79 crore refunds to 65.31 lakh taxpayers for 2020-21 fiscal (Assessment Year 2021-22).
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,15,917 crore to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 8th November,2021," the I-T department tweeted. This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 36,000 crore to over 97.12 lakh taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 79,917 crore in over 1.77 lakh cases.