STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Over Rs 1.15 lakh crore I-T refunds issued till November 8; include Rs 12,617 crore for FY 2021

These also include Rs 12,616.79 crore refunds to 65.31 lakh taxpayers for 2020-21 fiscal.

Published: 10th November 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore have been issued to more than 98 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal year, the I-T department said on Wednesday. These also include Rs 12,616.79 crore refunds to 65.31 lakh taxpayers for 2020-21 fiscal (Assessment Year 2021-22).

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,15,917 crore to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 8th November,2021," the I-T department tweeted. This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 36,000 crore to over 97.12 lakh taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 79,917 crore in over 1.77 lakh cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income tax IT department CBDT
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp