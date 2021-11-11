STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wakefit raises Rs 200 crore in Series C funding

The Series C round was led by global trading and investment firm SIG. Sequoia Capital India and Verlinvest also participated in the round.

Published: 11th November 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Photo | Twitter

By Express News Service

Direct-to-consumer home and sleep solutions start-up Wakefit.co on Thursday raised Rs 200 crore in Series C round of funding. With this, the startup's valuation is now at Rs 2,800 crore.

The Series C round was led by global trading and investment firm SIG. Sequoia Capital India and Verlinvest also participated in the round.

Founded in 2016, this funding will bolster Wakefit's omni-channel expansion plans and will be deployed to boost supply chain and logistics management, apart from technological advancement and increased marketing spends.Wakefit.co is on track to achieve Rs 700 crore revenue by FY22.

As the star-tup's 45% of revenue comes from beyond the top 8 cities, it plans to cater to the increasing demand by continuing its focus on R&D and expanding product lines to include lighting, decor and furnishings.

Ankit Garg, CEO and Co-Founder of Wakefit.co said, "The infusion comes at a strategic point in time for us, as we drill down on large-scale expansion across the country. We are aiming to replicate our success in the home and furnishings space too. The Series C round will help us broaden our category offerings, as
well as create avenues for deeper geographical penetration.”

The Series C funding comes within a year of its Series B round, where the company raised Rs 185 crore from Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India.

In October 2021, the company sold over 1 Lakh mattresses and clocked over Rs 100 crore revenues. The home and sleep solutions start-up expects this demand to continue to surge over the next few months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wakefit
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp