Coimbatore-based start-up Boom Motors launches EV with range of up to 200 km

NEW DELHI: One more start-up has joined the electric mobility bandwagon. The latest in India is the Coimbatore-based Boom Motors which on Wednesday launched its first product- the Corbett- at a starting price of Rs 89,999.

Boom claims that their electric two-wheeler can deliver a mileage of up to 200 km on a single charge, higher than what is claimed by Ola Electric and offered by Ather Energy, two most prominent names in the segment, on their offerings.

Corbett features a 2.3 kWh motor– which can optionally be doubled to 4.6 kWh – giving the vehicle a class range of up to 200 kms.

The dual battery model is priced at Rs 124,999. The vehicle can hit a top-speed of 75 kmph, its batteries are swappable and it comes with a portable charger that can plug into any household socket.

Boom is opening up bookings for its bike from November 12th.

The online booking requires a Rs 499 deposit in order to confirm the introductory discount of Rs 3k, and to hold a position in queue for deliveries. The company will commence retail deliveries from January 2022.

Boom is also offering customers to purchase the vehicle for 5-year EMI at a starting rate of Rs 1,699 per month.

India’s electric mobility industry continues to attract dozens of new-age players as the country is moving away from fossil fuel vehicles to battery powered vehicles.

Add to it, the Centre and many state governments are offering lucrative incentives to fasten the adoption of electric vehicles.