Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet chief ministers, state FMs on Monday

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said the discussion during the meeting will focus on easing norms on land and water use for attracting private investments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday meet chief ministers and state finance ministers to discuss measures to attract private investments to help boost the economy.

Speaking to reporters, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said the meeting comes in the backdrop of strong economic recovery post the two COVID waves, and the central government has made a big push in Capex.

"India is becoming an attractive destination for investment… there is a positive sentiment from the private sector," he said, adding geopolitical developments are also in favour of India.

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said the discussion during the meeting will focus on easing norms on land and water use for attracting private investments.

The purpose of this meeting is to use this juncture not only to push growth from the Centre but also at the states level.

