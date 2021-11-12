STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Healthcare likely to be focus area of Budget 2022

This is in line with what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had hinted at in her recent media interviews.

Published: 12th November 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The centre will continue spending on the healthcare sector in the upcoming budget, as India is yet to fully vaccinate its population and Covid-19 is far from over with new variants being reported across the world.

“The actual process of budget making has not yet started. Currently, the review of revised estimate is under the process. However, two sectors will continue to remain in focus -- healthcare and Infrastructure. The allocation on the sector will be higher than what it was last year,” a senior official told TNIE.

This is in line with what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had hinted at in her recent media interviews.

Government had allocated more than Rs 64,000 crore to the ministry of health and family welfare and Rs 35,000 crore in the budget for vaccination and improving overall healthcare infrastructure. 

However, this was not sufficient. In fact, health ministry’s budget has increased only by Rs 7000 crore from Budget Estimates of 2020-21 and declined by 9.8% from Revised Estimates of 2020-21.

The allocation on healthcare research was also slashed by almost half, compared to the revised estimate.

Allocation for Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) has been decreased by 7% over the revised estimates of 2020-21 at Rs 7,000 crore. 

With the second wave, which badly hit the nation as people were struggling to get oxygen and hospital beds, the focus was shifted back to the healthcare infrastructure.

The official said that there is more pressure even from the states to increase allocation for the healthcare sector so that more beds can be added.

Also, as vaccination drive will continue in the next fiscal year, the centre will have to enhance its budget allocation for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The current spending of India remains 1.6% of GDP, which is much low compared to other major economies.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 observes the overall out-of-pocket expenses in India on healthcare are 60% of the total expense on public health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana Budget 2022
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp