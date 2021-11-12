STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Oil India Ltd, IIT-Guwahati come together to boost tech in energy sector

The partnership will also focus on cooperation in the transfer of existing technologies, knowledge upgradation and innovation partnership.

Published: 12th November 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Oil India Limited. (Photo| PTI)

Oil India Limited. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, and Oil India Ltd (OIL) will be collaborating for the development and introduction of new technologies in energy and related sectors, a release issued by the educational institution said on Friday.

The partnership will also focus on cooperation in the transfer of existing technologies, knowledge upgradation and innovation partnership, training and skill development, and other areas of mutual agreement, it said.

An MoU to seal the collaboration was inked between the two organisations on Thursday, with IIT Guwahati Director Professor T G Sitharam and OIL Executive Director Sasanka Pratim Deka signing the agreement.

"This MoU will facilitate a new path for exploring various opportunities in applied and translational research for the sustainable energy sector with OIL.

"IIT Guwahati is among the few top institutions in India that are dedicated to developing state-of-the-art technologies and skilled manpower in the field of petroleum and its allied industries," Professor Sitharam said.

He said oil and gas industries will benefit from this collaboration as it will lead to the development of indigenous technologies.

Deka said that OIL will look forward to more collaborations with IIT, Guwahati and this coming together of the two institutions will enhance the efficiency of the industry and contribute to greater profitability, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Guwahati Oil India Ltd energy sector
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp