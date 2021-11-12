STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Indian-American CEO once hired a woman for USD 8 an hour to slap him, here's why!

The no-pain-no-gain method seems to have worked for him as his productivity surged to 98 per cent from 35-40 per cent, as Sethi mentioned in his blog. 

Published: 12th November 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Maneesh Sethi

This photo of Sethi being slapped by Kara for opening Facebook recently resurfaced on Twitter. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

It has come to light that Maneesh Sethi, founder and CEO of Pavlok, a wearable device company, once hired a woman for USD 8 an hour to slap him every time he opened Facebook while at work.

Back in 2012, the Indian-American entrepreneur employed Kara to monitor his screen time and to slap him every time he logged onto Facebook or any other social media platform while he was supposed to be working. 

"I’m looking for someone who can work next to me at a defined location (my house or a mission cafe) and will make sure to watch what is happening on my screen. When I am wasting time, you’ll have to yell at me or if need be, slap me," he had posted on Craigslist

The no-pain-no-gain method seems to have worked for him as his productivity surged to 98% from 35-40%, as Sethi mentioned in his blog. 

"Not only did my productivity increase, the quality of the work I did skyrocketed as well," he said.

On November 10, a Twitter user shared Sethi’s story on the micro-blogging site which then went viral with over 11,400 likes.

The post also drew the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk who responded to the picture with two fire emojis.

Sethi then replied to Musk's tweet, "Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my Icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols Elon posted? Time will tell."

