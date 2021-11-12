This Indian-American CEO once hired a woman for USD 8 an hour to slap him, here's why!

By Online Desk

It has come to light that Maneesh Sethi, founder and CEO of Pavlok, a wearable device company, once hired a woman for USD 8 an hour to slap him every time he opened Facebook while at work.

Back in 2012, the Indian-American entrepreneur employed Kara to monitor his screen time and to slap him every time he logged onto Facebook or any other social media platform while he was supposed to be working.

"I’m looking for someone who can work next to me at a defined location (my house or a mission cafe) and will make sure to watch what is happening on my screen. When I am wasting time, you’ll have to yell at me or if need be, slap me," he had posted on Craigslist.

The no-pain-no-gain method seems to have worked for him as his productivity surged to 98% from 35-40%, as Sethi mentioned in his blog.

"Not only did my productivity increase, the quality of the work I did skyrocketed as well," he said.

On November 10, a Twitter user shared Sethi’s story on the micro-blogging site which then went viral with over 11,400 likes.

The post also drew the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk who responded to the picture with two fire emojis.

Sethi then replied to Musk's tweet, "Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my Icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols Elon posted? Time will tell."