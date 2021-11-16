STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft to launch service in India

Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200, the joint statement by Akasa Air and Boeing mentioned.

Published: 16th November 2021 06:29 PM

Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 737 MAX (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed new airline Akasa Air has ordered 72 '737 Max' aircraft from US-based aerospace company Boeing to launch service in India, a statement said on Tuesday.

"Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200," the joint statement by Akasa Air and Boeing mentioned.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had last month given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Akasa Air in India.

