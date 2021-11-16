STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Byju's introduces period leaves for staff, trainees .

In a step towards creating a fair and balanced work culture, all women employees at Byju's are eligible for a total of 12 period leaves in a calendar year, the statement said.

Published: 16th November 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

BYJU'S

BYJU'S

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Edtech major Byju's on Tuesday said it has updated its employee leave policy wherein staff and trainees will be able to work in a flexible manner, including availing period and child care leaves.

This new policy is a significant step in prioritising employees' happiness, work-life integration, flexibility, and workplace sensitivity, a statement said.

According to Byju's updated Child Care Leaves, employees with children aged up to 12 years are eligible for seven leaves annually.

The leaves can be availed on multiple instances and can also be split into half-day leaves.

In a step towards creating a fair and balanced work culture, all women employees at Byju's are eligible for a total of 12 period leaves in a calendar year, the statement said.

Byju's has about 12,000 employees and trainees.

Under the new maternity leaves policy, in addition to the 26 weeks of paid leave, Byju's offers its employees an additional 13 weeks of unpaid leave.

For new fathers, the number of paternity leaves has been increased from seven to 15 days.

This new policy allows new parents the assured flexibility and security to bond with their children in the early years of life, it added.

"At Byju's, it is our constant endeavour to create an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and cared for.

We are committed to building a healthy and inclusive culture for all employees, and the roll out of this upgraded leave policy is a step in that direction," Byju's Chief People Officer Pravin Prakash said.

He added that Byju's looks forward to building a more positive and compassionate work environment for today's workforce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
byjus period leave leave policy child care leave
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp