Tech hurdles in virtual hiring in post-COVID era

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While many companies are investing in tech to conduct smart virtual recruitment drives — like e-commerce major Amazon launching its virtual recruiter, an alexa-based initiative and software-as-a-service start-up Zoho enhancing its cloud-based HRMS solution to better identify talent — several other employers continue to struggle with gaps in virtual hiring processes.

From internet constraints to detecting impersonation of candidates, according to a HirePro study, challenges for both employers and candidates involved in a virtual hiring set-up remain aplenty.

Close to half of the employers said that their current hiring tools don’t have AI-powered deep proctoring abilities to detect malpractices by students during assessments, while 1/4th of them weren’t sure, the study says.

In terms of areas that companies’ hiring tools lack in, scheduling of assessments and interviews comes on the top (16%) followed by post-offer engagement, candidates’ communication, identity verification, and dashboard (14%).

The study reveals more than half of the students surveyed are not equipped with the required infrastructure to participate in their virtual campus hiring.

“53% of the students said they do not have a broadband connection at home,” said the study.