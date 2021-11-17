STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
92 per cent registered informal workers' income at Rs 10,000 or below; 72 per cent belong to SC, ST, OBC

The e-Shram portal is to help build a comprehensive National Database of Unorganized Workers in the country.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 92 per cent of the eight crore informal sector workers registered on the e-Shram portal have a monthly income of Rs 10,000 or below and 72 per cent of the enrolled workforce belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (SC) and Other Backward Class (OBC), according to the latest data.

The e-Shram portal is to help build a comprehensive National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) in the country.

The aim of the portal is to boost the last-mile delivery of the welfare schemes for over 38 crore unorganised workers in the country.

It was launched on August 26, 2021.

According to the latest data, as many as 8.01 crore informal sector workers are registered on the portal and show that this unorganised workforce is living under extreme poverty and a majority of those belong to socially backward communities.

The data showed that 92.37 per cent of the registered informal workers have a monthly income of Rs 10,000 or below, while 5.58 per cent have a monthly income between Rs 10,001 and Rs 15,000.

The social category analysis of the data shows that 72.58 per cent of registered workers are below the socially backward classes, including 40.44 per cent OBC, 23.76 per cent SC and 8.38 per cent ST.

The proportion of the General Category workers is 27.41 per cent.

The data also showed that 86.58 per cent of registered workers on the portal provided bank account details.

Age-wise analysis of the data shows that 61.4 per cent of the registered workers on the portal are of the age from 18 years to 40 years, while 22.24 per cent are of the age from 40 years to 50 years.

The proportion of the registered workers of the age of above 50 years is 12.59 per cent, while 3.77 per cent of workers are of the age range between 16 and 18 years.

Gender analysis shows that 51.66 per cent of registered workers are female and 48.34 per cent are male.

Top-5 states in terms of registrations are West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.

