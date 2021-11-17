STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon-FCPL deal: HC asks CCI to decide within two weeks

The bench said that the decision should be taken in accordance with rules, law and government policy applicable to the facts of the case and adequate opportunity be given to the parties to be heard.

Published: 17th November 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to decide within two weeks on revocation of approval given to Amazon which has been challenged by Future Coupon.

A bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the CCI to “expeditiously” decide on allegations of submission of false information by Amazon before authorities with respect to its investment with the Future Coupon Private Limited.

The petition was filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday, seeking protection for 6,000 traders who had supplied goods to Future Group amounting to about Rs 10,000 crore.

The CAIT had said that between the fights of corporate giants, traders should not suffer any financial loss.

The traders’ body said that CCI should not delay deciding on the matter, which has ramifications for the public interest and could hit their businesses if the Future-Reliance deal fails CCI counsels ASG Venkatraman and lawyer Manu Chaturvedi informed the court that CCI is contemplating to call Amazon on Jan 4 for a hearing.

