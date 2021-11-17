STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CAIT approaches NCB seeking probe into alleged use of Amazon's platform to source marijuana

Traders' body CAIT said it has approached the NCB seeking a probe into the alleged use of e-commerce major Amazon's platform for sourcing marijuana.

Published: 17th November 2021 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon Ganja

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations and AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday said it has approached the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking a probe into the alleged use of e-commerce major Amazon's platform for sourcing marijuana.

When contacted, Amazon India said it is currently investigating the issue.

"The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller. We assure full co-operation and support required to Investigating Authorities and Law Enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws,” an Amazon India Spokesperson said.

On Saturday, an online marijuana sale racket was busted by Bhind police in Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of two persons and seizure of 20 kilograms of the contraband, according to an official.

The accused were operating the racket through a leading e-commerce firm, which received two-thirds of the profits generated, as per the official.

Evidence is being collected to see if it could be prosecuted for providing a platform for such drug transactions, the official added.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) sent a communication on Wednesday to Director, Narcotics Control Bureau urging him to take immediate cognisance of the matter.

"Amazon's involvement in illegal activities to hurt India must not go unnoticed and an investigation must be initiated under NDPS Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

He claimed that Amazon has contravened Section 20(b) of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act that says "produces, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-state, exports inter-State or uses cannabis, shall be punishable."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAIT NCB Narcotics Control Bureau Amazon Marijuana
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp