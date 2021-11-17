STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporate sustainability: Adani firms score more than average points in survey

ATL in its statement said it has scored 63 points in the 2021 corporate sustainability assessment survey conducted by DJSI-S&P Global.

Published: 17th November 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission have scored 66 points and 63 points, respectively, in the corporate sustainability assessment (CSA) survey 2021 conducted by DJSI-S&P Global, which is higher than the average world electric utility sector score of 38 points.

"Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the world's largest solar power developer, scored 66 points in the corporate sustainability assessment (CSA) survey 2021 conducted by DJSI - S&P Global. This is significantly higher than the average world electric utility sector score of 38," the company said in a statement.

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) in its statement said it has scored 63 points in the 2021 corporate sustainability assessment (CSA) survey conducted by DJSI-S&P Global.

"This is significantly higher than the average world electric utility sector score of 38," it added.

AGEL Chief Sustainability Officer Santosh Kumar Singh said, "This achievement is a manifestation of the Adani vision to steer India towards a cleaner, greener future."

With an industry-specific approach, the S&P Global ESG score provides multiple layers of ESG intelligence with three underlying environments, social and governance, as well as economic dimension scores.

AGEL initially interacted with DJSI-S&P Global for ESG benchmarking and received a score of 51 in April 2021, which has now increased to 66, representing a massive 15-point improvement.

Following the initial score, AGEL aligned its ESG reporting standards with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative), and increased public disclosures in the company's annual report, sustainability report, management systems and business excellence initiatives.

"This remarkable improvement in our ESG score within just a few months testifies to the robustness of ATL's approach and strategy on ESG," said Anil Sardana, MD and CEO of ATL.

