Infosys commits to provide Salesforce tech jobs for 500 people

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT services major Infosys on Wednesday announced a new programme, wherein it will offer 500 job seekers the opportunity to complete a fully digital, online diploma course certified by Salesforce.

The programme aims to prepare Americans for 21st century careers in the technology sector.

Leveraging Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, the program will train these 500 American workers, free of cost, for roles at Infosys as Salesforce Certified Administrators and Salesforce Industries Developers, a statement said.

The programme, targeting recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges, will help Infosys to create a workforce prepared for the future, it added.

"Getting the right people ready for the right roles can be better achieved by embracing creative new approaches. Infosys' new programme leveraging Trailhead for digital skills learning is another investment in this direction that will enable us to expand our hiring to include more people while creating upward mobility, so more of us can live the American dream," Infosys President Ravi Kumar said.

Infosys has also announced a three-year investment benefitting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), America's largest organisation exclusively representing the Black College Community.

As part of its commitment to developing and recruiting diverse talent, Infosys will serve as an HBCU Graduate Pipeline Partner creating an opportunity for at least 1,600 graduating students to interview and accept jobs within Infosys, a statement said.

Additionally, given its mission to advance access to computer science education for K-12 educators, Infosys Foundation USA will serve as the STEM sponsor of TMCF's Teacher Quality and Retention Program (TQRP) 10-day Summer Institute to invest in the future pipeline of Black STEM educators, it added.

"Infosys recognizes that in order to get the right people into the right roles, while also ensuring upward mobility, we can't rely on past approaches. Through this partnership, Infosys renews its commitment to provide equal opportunity for all and strive for a workforce that resembles the cultural makeup of America," Kumar said.

Infosys and TMCF will provide graduating students with a path to career training and job placement at Infosys.

The programme will leverage TMCF's HBCU campus relationships and its talent acquisition team to identify students interested in technology careers and having strong analytic skills.

In another statement, Infosys said it has formed a strategic collaboration to create the Bloomberg Digital Economy Index.

Through the partnership, Infosys harnesses analytics and AI to integrate the Index experience on Bloomberg Media's digital platforms and Bloomberg TV.

The Index will launch in 2022.

The Index measures investment by global CTOs and CIOs into major technology categories, and up-to-the-minute global data will help track growth around technology's impact on demand for future skills across industries and markets.

The Index will equip enterprise decision-makers and emerging leaders with insights to navigate an increasingly digital future, the statement said.

Infosys, in a separate statement, said it is the digital innovation partner for Economist Impact's The Sustainability Project.

The initiative is the first from Economist Impact, a new business within The Economist Group designed to catalyze growth and create change through a combination of policy research and insights, creative innovation, and influence by working with leading organisations, NGOs, governments, and foundations.

Economist Impact and Infosys will continue to build upon the dynamic framework for The Sustainability Project including new interactive tools and community features that will enable convening and collaboration.

This will include the development of a suite of participant services that will allow users to connect on solution-based discussions, the statement said.

Besides, Infosys Foundation - the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys - has inaugurated a 350-bed 'Infosys Foundation Block' within the Jayadeva Hospital premises in Bengaluru.

This block was built by Infosys Foundation in an effort to help the hospital in its endeavor to provide quality cardiac care at affordable costs.

The Infosys Foundation Block, which was built at a cost of Rs 103 crore, will be equipped with critical cardiac care equipment, and offer free treatment to underprivileged patients, the statement said.

"The completion of this block is testament to the long-standing collaboration between Infosys Foundation and Jayadeva Hospital. This further propels our continued efforts to ensure proper medical care and treatment for underprivileged patients in India," Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty said.