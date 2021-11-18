STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey

While 34 per cent run out of money by the middle of the month, only 13 per cent are able to save a decent amount from their pay cheques.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Highlighting a financial situation many of us can easily relate to, a recent EY-Refyne survey found that 80 per cent of employees exhaust their salary before the month ends, while 34 per cent run out of money by the middle of the month. And, only 13 per cent are able to save a decent amount from their pay cheques. 

"The ever-increasing cost of living, fear of missing out lifestyle spending, poor financial planning and vicious debt cycles are increasingly making it difficult for employees to sustain cash flow during the month with their salaries," said the report titled Earned Wage Access in India: The final frontier of employee wellbeing, released on Wednesday.  

The survey was based on responses from 3,010 salaried Indians. The study says only 38 per cent feel in control of their financial wellbeing. Interestingly, financial stress is not restricted to the low-income groups.

Around 60 per cent of the respondents earning more than Rs 1 lakh a month reported that their monthly pay cheques are inadequate to cover all their expenses. The report also noted that employees earning less than Rs 15,000 per month are six times more likely to fall into the debt-trap than the high-income group employees. 

75  per cent say salary not enough

Nearly 75 per cent said they are unable to meet all their expenses with their salary, forcing many of them to look at alternative finance options during emergencies and to cover unplanned expenses

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Earned Wage Access in India salary Financial situation spending financial planning
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp