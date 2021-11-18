STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IBM's infrastructure services spinoff Kyndryl sees India as its key market

Kyndryl is supporting complex infrastructure in areas like banking, telecom, and supply chain that are key to providing citizen services across the country.

Published: 18th November 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

IBM's infrastructure services spinoff Kyndryl

IBM's infrastructure services spinoff Kyndryl (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It infrastructure services provider Kyndryl, which is a spinoff of IBM Corp's managed infrastructure business, wants to partner with India to help extend the benefits of the country’s huge digital economy to reach more people and businesses.

"As enterprises everywhere reimagine how they do business in the digital age, the world is going to turn to India as a model," said Kyndryl Chairman and CEO Martin Schroeter at the Bengaluru Tech Summit- 2021 held here on Wednesday.

Kyndryl recently announced its global strategic partnership with Microsoft. It is supporting complex infrastructure in areas like banking, telecom, and supply chain that are key to providing citizen services across the country. 

"India is a place that is brimming with innovative ideas, and it has been for a long time. The innovation from India has helped transform industries globally," he said, adding 65 per cent of global GDP will be digitised by 2022, yet only half of all companies have started their transformation journeys. 

