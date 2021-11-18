Television subscribers can soon opt for pay-per-view: TRAI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday said it is working towards creating time-bound solutions and reforms in its policies so that Indian consumers can access global offerings such as pay-per-view and pay-per-programme in time.

While addressing the 10th edition of the Big Picture Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), TRAI chairman PD Vaghela also mentioned TRAI is committed to ensure ease of doing business for the telecom and broadcast sector.

"The regulator is working towards creating time-bound solutions and reforms in policies and hopes Indian consumers can access global offerings such as pay-per-view and pay-per-programme in time," said Vaghela.

Pay-per-view is a business model in which viewers can purchase a ticket in order to watch any video content. The model is quite successful abroad, but in India it is yet to be adopted.

Vaghela also thanked television broadcasters as they had done a great service by keeping people entertained during the pandemic. He pointed out that around 46 per cent of the population had taken to watching TV all seven days of the week at the peak of the lockdown.

"TRAI's main motto is to create a level-playing field for all stakeholders... and ensure balance between broadcasters and distribution operators. The fact that our tariffs in broadcasting are among the lowest in the world exemplifies that Trai interventions have helped the consumers," said Vaghela.