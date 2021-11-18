Uber achieves 100th city milestone in India with services launched in Telangana's Warangal

By PTI

BENGALURU: Ride sharing platform Uber on Thursday announced it has launched its services in Warangal in Telangana, marking the company's expansion to 100 cities across India. Initially, it has made a range of auto and car products available on its platform in the city, it said in a statement here.

Uber launched in India in 2013. "Since then, it has served nearly 95 million riders and drivers, till date," the statement said. The company said it has a goal of expanding to 200 cities. Head of Cities Operations, Uber India & South Asia, Shiva Shailendran, said: "Our India journey is only just beginning and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the years to come."