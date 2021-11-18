STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Uber achieves 100th city milestone in India with services launched in Telangana's Warangal

The app-based cab aggregator said that initially, it has made a range of auto and car products available on its platform in the city.

Published: 18th November 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Uber cabs

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Ride sharing platform Uber on Thursday announced it has launched its services in Warangal in Telangana, marking the company's expansion to 100 cities across India. Initially, it has made a range of auto and car products available on its platform in the city, it said in a statement here.

Uber launched in India in 2013. "Since then, it has served nearly 95 million riders and drivers, till date," the statement said. The company said it has a goal of expanding to 200 cities. Head of Cities Operations, Uber India & South Asia, Shiva Shailendran, said: "Our India journey is only just beginning and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the years to come."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uber Warangal Uber cabs Uber century Telangana
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp