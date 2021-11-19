STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Whopping 27 per cent Paytm IPO debut dive erodes Rs 38,000 crore investor wealth

The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm’s flop show comes after its IPO, India’s biggest at Rs 18,300 crore, struggled to get a good response.

Published: 19th November 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-hyped Paytm IPO made a dismal debut on the bourse on Thursday, listing at a 9% discount and tanking over 20% in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The scrip tumbled further to close at Rs 1,564 on the BSE, 27% lower than the issue price of Rs 2,150.

The crash shocked even the most pessimistic of market analysts as it wiped out Rs 38,000 crore in investor wealth and the firm’s market cap slipped to Rs 1.01 lakh crore from Rs 1.39 lakh crore at issue price.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma gets emotional
during the listing of Paytm shares
at the BSE in Mumbai on Thursday | pti

The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm’s flop show comes after its IPO, India’s biggest at Rs 18,300 crore, struggled to get a good response — it was subscribed only 1.89 times, much lower than other recent IPOs like Nykaa and Zomato that got listed at a premium of 79% and 53%, respectively. 

The dull response to the Paytm IPO shows investors are not buying the huge valuation the loss-making company and its investors are seeking.

Most analysts don’t expect Paytm to bounce back in the near term though the firm’s founder and CEO Sharma claims otherwise.

Global research firm Macquarie has placed an underperform rating on One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, as it believes the business model lacks ‘focus and direction’.

It even called Paytm a ‘cash guzzler’ and has kept a target price of Rs 1,200, which is 44% lower than the issue price. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp