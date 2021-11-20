Agricultural products’ exports up 15 per cent in October-April 21

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has recorded a substantial surge in export of agricultural and processed food products in the April-October period of FY22, in comparison to the corresponding period of FY21. According to the estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), the overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) products witnessed 14.7% growth in terms of US dollar during April-October 2021 over the same period of the previous year.

The overall export of APEDA products increased from $10,157 million in April-October 2020 to $11,651 million in April-October 2021. This rise in exports has been achieved despite the Covid-19 restrictions, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.“The significant rise in agri-exports is seen as a testimony of the government’s commitment to increase farmers’ income through giving thrust on boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products of the country,” said the ministry.