STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Agricultural products’ exports up 15 per cent in October-April 21

The overall export of APEDA products increased from $10,157 million in April-October 2020 to $11,651 million in April-October 2021.

Published: 20th November 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has recorded a substantial surge in export of agricultural and processed food products in the April-October period of FY22, in comparison to the corresponding period of FY21. According to the estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), the overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) products witnessed 14.7% growth in terms of US dollar during April-October 2021 over the same period of the previous year.

The overall export of APEDA products increased from $10,157 million in April-October 2020 to $11,651 million in April-October 2021. This rise in exports has been achieved despite the Covid-19 restrictions, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.“The significant rise in agri-exports is seen as a testimony of the government’s commitment to increase farmers’ income through giving thrust on boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products of the country,” said the ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agriculture products Exports
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp