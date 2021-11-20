STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to promote fintech at GIFT City today

Apart from the secretaries, ministers of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will also join the discussions, according to a government statement.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a focus to promote fintech at International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to lead a team of secretaries from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for discussions at GIFT City on Saturday.

Apart from the secretaries, ministers of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will also join the discussions, according to a government statement.“The visit underlines the commitment of GoI towards developing GIFT-IFSC as India’s premiere financial services centre and dominant gateway for global financial flows into and out of India. The discussions will bring together a confluence of ideas and strategies for faster development of GIFT-IFSC,” the statement read.

This is ahead of the International Financial Services Centres Authority’s “InFinity Forum” on 3rd December 2021, which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister and will be attended by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Masayoshi Son and Nandan Nilekani.The finance hub at Gandhinagar is also emerging as a fintech hub in the region.

So far, collaborative efforts have been made by the Centre along with Government of Gujarat, GIFT City and International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), the unified financial sector regulator for GIFT-IFSC, to provide world-class financial regulations, vibrant infrastructure, competitive tax regime etc. 

