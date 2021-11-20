STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government to follow 5-year plan to reach USD 300 billion digital economy

CII had organised a 2 day Global Electronics Summit where in different sessions were organized on Gearing up India to Manufacture for the World.

Published: 20th November 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone mobile

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will follow a 5-year perspective plan on the roadmap to achieve $300-billion digital economy target that we have set for ourselves in the electronics sector, said MoS Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The minister, while speaking at the Valedictory Session at the 4th CII Global Electronics Summit titled – India gearing up to manufacture for the World also mentioned India’s policy around the electronic sector is broadening and deepening the electronics ecosystem.

Recently, the IT ministry released a vision document on ‘increasing India’s electronics exports and share in global value chain.’ The vision document suggests the country needs a policy prescription to grow from the current about $75 billion in 2020-21 to $300 billion by 2025.   

The minister said electronics manufacturing was almost a dead activity in the country prior to 2014. “Since 2014, under the guidance of our prime minister we have demonstrated that electronics manufacturing is something that we are capable of.

Although we are just 3% of the $ 1.5 trillion Global electronics market which is a small drop in the ocean but we have made tremendous progress from being at 1.9 lakh crore (2014) to 5 lakh crore (2019-20),” informed the minister.

While addressing the gathering, the minister also highlighted the MeitY’s vision 1,000 days that aims towards achieving $ 1 trillion Digital economy for AtmaNirbhar Bharat. “There may be different opinions on the means to reach the ultimate Goal of $300 billion Digital economy, but there is absolute alignment of intention amongst all stakeholders towards reaching it,” said the minister.

CII had organised a 2 day Global Electronics Summit where in different sessions were organized on Gearing up India to Manufacture for the World.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
digital economy Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp