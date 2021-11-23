STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

28 finalists vying for IFTA's Fintech Startup of the Year award

Applications for the award were received from countries such as Australia, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, UAE, UK, USA and Vietnam.

Published: 23rd November 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Fintech, Financial technology

Representational image.

By Express News Service

As many as 28 fintech start-ups have been identified for IFTA's Fintech Startup of the Year award.  The 28 finalists have been selected from over 800 applications received from across the globe. Applications for the award were received from countries such as Australia, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, UAE, UK, USA and Vietnam.

Among the finalists, 21 are from India and the rest seven from countries like the US, Singapore, UAE, Indonesia and Hungary.

Among India finalists the prominent ones are Zebpay, WealthDesk, Karza Technolgies and Xpedize. Three finalists from the US include Inferyx, Quicken, Stockal. One each from Singapore (reach52), UAE (AccuraScan), Indonesia (BukuWarung) and Hungary (PartnerHUB) also feature among the finalists.

The winner will be announced at IFTA Award Ceremony on 25th November 2021. IFTA has pioneered fintech awards in India to celebrate the best innovations from fintech companies. IFTA finalists in past include startups from Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, UK and USA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fintech Startup of the Year award IFTA
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp