28 finalists vying for IFTA's Fintech Startup of the Year award

By Express News Service

As many as 28 fintech start-ups have been identified for IFTA's Fintech Startup of the Year award. The 28 finalists have been selected from over 800 applications received from across the globe. Applications for the award were received from countries such as Australia, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, UAE, UK, USA and Vietnam.

Among the finalists, 21 are from India and the rest seven from countries like the US, Singapore, UAE, Indonesia and Hungary.

Among India finalists the prominent ones are Zebpay, WealthDesk, Karza Technolgies and Xpedize. Three finalists from the US include Inferyx, Quicken, Stockal. One each from Singapore (reach52), UAE (AccuraScan), Indonesia (BukuWarung) and Hungary (PartnerHUB) also feature among the finalists.

The winner will be announced at IFTA Award Ceremony on 25th November 2021. IFTA has pioneered fintech awards in India to celebrate the best innovations from fintech companies. IFTA finalists in past include startups from Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, UK and USA.