STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance credit quality not impacted by Aramco decision: Moody's

RIL has a rating downgrade trigger of net debt/EBITDA of 3.0x, but the company reported a net cash position as of September 30, 2021.

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Moody's

Moody's (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The reevaluation of the decision to sell a 20 per cent stake in Reliance Industries Ltd's oil-to-chemical business to Saudi Aramco will not impact the firm's credit quality, Moody's Investors Service said Tuesday.

On November 19, the conglomerate announced that it will reevaluate the transfer of its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business - comprising its refining, marketing and petrochemical operations - to a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The proposed business reorganisation was intended to enable RIL to sell a stake in its O2C segment to strategic investors, including Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco).

"The sale would have strengthened the company's balance sheet and liquidity as it continues to incur capital spending for its digital services, and new energy and retail businesses," Moody's said in a note.

"The decision to reevaluate the transfer and the stake sale will not impact RIL's credit quality because the company already has a strong balance sheet to accommodate future investments required for its various businesses."

RIL has a rating downgrade trigger of net debt/EBITDA of 3.0x, but the company reported a net cash position as of September 30, 2021.

In addition, it is expected to generate sufficient cash flows from operations each year to fund its capital spending.

"RIL's announcement to revisit its earlier plan of divesting stake in its O2C business will allow the company to reassess the interlinkages and synergies between its legacy O2C business and its new energy business that was announced recently. This will be important as the company has a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035," it said.

The Jamnagar refinery complex in Gujarat, which houses the bulk of the company's O2C assets, will also be the incubation centre for its new energy business.

"RIL expects Aramco will remain a strategic partner for its existing businesses for crude oil sourcing arrangements and for other future opportunities that could arise as its business evolves to adapt to changing energy requirements globally," Moody's added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moodys Aramco Reliance
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp