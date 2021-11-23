Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi asks investors not to invest on basis of market rumours

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid growing retail participation in equity markets, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi has cautioned investors against investing on the basis of market rumours and asked them to deal only with registered intermediaries.

After COVID-19, the Indian securities market witnessed a significant growth in terms of market capitalisation as well as numbers of new demat and trading accounts.

Also, the mutual funds saw significant inflows, Tyagi said.

"Investors need to be careful and do their due diligence while investing in securities markets. They should not invest on the basis of market rumours and should deal only with registered intermediaries," Tyagi said in a message on the ocassion of the World Investor Week 2021.

He added that Sebi has been performing the role of an educator by conducting various types of financial education and investors awareness activities.

One such activity, which is undertaken every year, is the celebration of the World Investor Week (WIW).

The WIW is an initiative of International Organization of Securities Market Commission (IOSCO) and is a global event which is celebrated by securities market regulators worldwide.

This year WIW is being celebrated from November 22 to November 28.

During the week, the Sebi chief said a wide range of investors' awareness activities are planned across the country.

These include investors' awareness programmes, quiz contests, and media campaigns, among others.

"As it is said, informed investors are a protected investors. Sebi has been continuously working towards investors awareness and education as a means to investors protection," he said.

He further said that when new investors enter the market, he/she expects the markets to be efficient, investor-friendly and a safe place to invest in.

"Protecting investors' interest is an important mandate of Sebi. Towards this end, Sebi has always endeavored to ensure market integrity, provide investors with simplified investment processes and have a robust investor grievance redressal mechanism," Tyagi added.

On Monday, leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE, along with depository CDSL, announced the launch of celebrations of the globally popular event World Investor Week 2021.

During the week, they will conduct a bunch of educational activities.