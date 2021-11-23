STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SpiceJet reintroduces Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after recertification

Budget airline SpiceJet, on Tuesday recommenced flight services on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Published: 23rd November 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

Notably, the aircraft has been brought back after a gap of around two-and-a-half years.

The aircraft has been re-certified by the aviation regulator DGCA by using European standards.

SpiceJet is the only operator of the 737 MAX in the country.

At present, the airline has 13 of these planes in its fleet.

It had earlier signed a $22 billion deal with Boeing for up to 205 aircraft in 2017.

The airline will be deploying these aircraft on both domestic as well as international routes.

