SpiceJet resumes Boeing 737 MAX aircraft flights after two and a half years

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: SpiceJet on Tuesday restarted operations of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after a gap of around two-and-a-half years. Boeing as well as SpiceJet had faced a major setback in March 2019 when aviation regulators around the world, including India, started grounding 737 MAX aircraft following its involvement in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

SpiceJet, the only operator of the 737 MAX in the country, had signed a $22 billion deal with Boeing for up to 205 aircraft in 2017 and has 13 of these planes in its fleet at present. The airline will be deploying these aircraft on both domestic as well as international routes.

To build confidence among passengers, SpiceJet celebrated the return to service of the 737 MAX with a special flight from New Delhi to Gwalior on November 23 with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia, CMD SpiceJet Ajay Singh, President, Boeing India Salil Gupte and others on board.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "I am extremely excited to see the 737 MAX, the mainstay of our fleet, back into operations. The return of the MAX will be a game-changer for SpiceJet and allow us to offer a vastly superior flying experience to our passengers. After the intense scrutiny this aircraft has gone through, I can say with full confidence that it's the safest aircraft to fly."

"The return of the MAX comes at the perfect time for SpiceJet. With passenger traffic picking up and the government allowing airlines to operate at full capacity, our new planes will allow us to expand our network ahead of the busy travel season and play a major role in our future expansion. With significant cost saving capabilities, we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs improving our bottom line.

"The 737 MAX is a key part of SpiceJet's sustainability focus and will dramatically reduce noise pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Passengers will benefit from a large number of premium seats and broadband internet that we plan to offer on board," he went on to add.

SpiceJet's MAX aircraft are equipped with Satcom that will enable the airline to offer internet on board.

Since the FAA's un-grounding in November 2020, more than 175 out of 195 global regulators have opened their airspace to the 737 MAX. More than 32 airlines have returned their fleets to service and those airlines have safely flown over 235,000 commercial flights, totalling more than 575,000 flight hours.

The MAX 8 can fly up to 3500 nautical miles which is approximately 19% more than 737-800 enabling the airline to fly to newer destinations.

SpiceJet says that the 737 MAX is the most environmental-friendly aircraft. It uses up to 20% less fuel than older 737s.

"The new CFM Leap engine, made from ultra-light and ultra-strong carbon blades, increases fuel efficiency of the MAX by 12%, the all-new advanced technology winglet increases fuel efficiency by 1.8% and the new tailcone by another 1%. The new jet has 40% lesser noise footprint translating into a quieter and silent cabin. The nitrogen emissions of 737 MAX has been reduced by 50%," the company said.



