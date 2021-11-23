Tea industry heading towards crisis: Planters' body
Secretary General of TAI, P K Bhattacharya, said there has been a 'substantial drop' in tea prices during November, both in Assam and West Bengal.
Published: 23rd November 2021 01:46 PM | Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 01:46 PM | A+A A-
KOLKATA: The Tea Association of India (TAI) has expressed concern over decline in prices and drop in production, and cautioned that the industry could be heading towards a crisis.
Secretary General of TAI, P K Bhattacharya, said there has been a 'substantial drop' in tea prices during November, both in Assam and West Bengal.
Input prices have also seen a steep rise, the planters' body said.
It said the total projected crop in 2021 is 1,330 million kg, a decline from 1,400 million kg in 2020, due to poor weather conditions and pest-related issues.
Bhattacharya said around 28 per cent of the crop is produced between October and mid-December.
He said coupled with the price decline, wages have also risen - 201 per cent in West Bengal from 2011-2021 and 186 per cent in Assam during the same period.