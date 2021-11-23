STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tea industry heading towards crisis: Planters' body

Published: 23rd November 2021 01:46 PM

Women pluck tea leaves at a tea estate in Jokai, Dibrugarh, Assam. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Tea Association of India (TAI) has expressed concern over decline in prices and drop in production, and cautioned that the industry could be heading towards a crisis.

Secretary General of TAI, P K Bhattacharya, said there has been a 'substantial drop' in tea prices during November, both in Assam and West Bengal.

Input prices have also seen a steep rise, the planters' body said.

It said the total projected crop in 2021 is 1,330 million kg, a decline from 1,400 million kg in 2020, due to poor weather conditions and pest-related issues.

Bhattacharya said around 28 per cent of the crop is produced between October and mid-December.

He said coupled with the price decline, wages have also risen - 201 per cent in West Bengal from 2011-2021 and 186 per cent in Assam during the same period.

