STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank's petition for calling EGM doesn't meet statutory shareholding requirement: Dish TV to NCLT

Dish TV is facing a notice from YBL to remove its Managing Director Jawahar Goel and four other directors from the board.

Published: 23rd November 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dish TV has urged the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to dismiss the petition filed by its largest shareholder Yes Bank India Ltd, which is seeking to convene EGM of the Direct-to-Home service provider.

Filing an application before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, Dish TV has contended Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) does not meet the statutory shareholding limit of 10 per cent required under section 102 of the Companies Act to call for an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company.

Dish TV is facing a notice from YBL to remove its Managing Director Jawahar Goel and four other directors from the board.

It has moved NCLT after the board of the Essel group firm rejected YBL's requisition notice to convene EGM to reconstitute the board.

YBL holds a 24.19 per cent share of Dish TV, however, the Essel group firm, in the application, has claimed its shareholding in the company is currently "under dispute" and a criminal investigation is being conducted by the office of Crime Branch of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

It has received a notice from under Section 102 of the Criminal Procedure Code from the office of the Crime Branch on November 6, 2021, stating that there is a restriction on dealing in and/ or exercising any rights in respect of 44,53,48,990 shares of Dish TV by YBL, till the completion of the investigation or until further orders, Dish TV contended.

"Thus, the petitioner (YBL) does not meet the statutory shareholding limit of 10 per cent as required under the Companies Act for a member/ shareholder to requisition an EGM of the company as the 4.45 crore shares held by the petitioner which form the subject matter of investigation by the Office of the Crime Branch, and as such, the said 4.45 crore shares cannot be considered while determining whether petitioner meets the statutory requirement of 10 per cent. Hence, the applicant is seeking the dismissal of the petition with costs," said Dish TV.

It has also informed the stock exchanges regarding the development, the Essel group firm said in the application filed before the Mumbai Bench of NCLT.

Interestingly, Dish TV has also claimed that it "is unaware of the details of the investigation" and appears from the notice that it relates to an FIR registered in the year 2020 "As a result of the notice issued to YBL, it cannot exercise any rights (including voting rights) attached to the shares, which amount to 24.19 per cent shareholding with voting (or any other) rights attached.

YBL is thus left with a mere 1.44 per cent shareholder with voting rights in Dish TV as of date (of which 0.85 per cent is claimed to be held through IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd)," it said.

Moreover, Dish TV has also denied all allegations, contentions, statements and averments contained in the petition filed by YBL terming it as "baseless, false and malafide".

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Mumbai Bench of NCLT has put the petition filed by YBL for further hearing on December 22.

The tribunal has directed the parties to complete their pleadings by filing their replies and rejoinders.

Last month, Dish TV had said it will seek time till December 31 for conducting its annual general meeting amid the pendency of a petition filed by YBL before the NCLT.

Dish TV is facing a notice from its Yes Bank to remove its Managing Director Jawahar Goel and four other directors from the board, and it has postponed the AGM, which was scheduled to be held on September 27.

YBL has already sent notice to call an EGM of the DTH service provider after it had proposed to postpone the AGM.

On October 13, the Dish TV's board rejected Yes Bank's requisition notice to reconstitute the board on technical grounds as it requires certain prior approvals.

After this, YBL moved before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT seeking its direction to call an EGM to vote on the proposals to remove Jawahar Goel and four other directors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCLT Dish TV Yes Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp