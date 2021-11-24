Future Retail employees move Supreme Court against Amazon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Employees of India’s Future Retail have asked the Supreme Court to allow the company to sell its retail assets and rule against Amazon citing risks to 27,000 jobs.

The association of employees of Future Retail has claimed that delay in sale of FRL to Reliance Retail has caused uncertainty in terms of financial health of the company, and increased the chances of bankruptcy of the company, putting at risk livelihood of 27,000 employees.

The association in its Special Leave petition has, therefore, asked the apex court to intervene in the matter and facilitate early resolution of the legal dispute between Future Retail and Amazon. Amazon and Future Coupon, India’s second-largest retailer have been engaged in a legal battle since last year.