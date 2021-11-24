STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Future Retail employees move Supreme Court against Amazon

The association in its Special Leave petition has, therefore, asked the apex court to intervene in the matter and facilitate early resolution of the legal dispute between Future Retail and Amazon.

Published: 24th November 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Amazon and Future Coupon, India’s second-largest retailer have been engaged in a legal battle since last year.  (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Employees of India’s Future Retail have asked the Supreme Court to allow the company to sell its retail assets and rule against Amazon citing risks to 27,000 jobs.

The association of employees of Future Retail has claimed that delay in sale of FRL to Reliance Retail has caused uncertainty in terms of financial health of the company, and increased the chances of bankruptcy of the company, putting at risk livelihood of 27,000 employees. 

The association in its Special Leave petition has, therefore, asked the apex court to intervene in the matter and facilitate early resolution of the legal dispute between Future Retail and Amazon. Amazon and Future Coupon, India’s second-largest retailer have been engaged in a legal battle since last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Retail India’s Future Retail Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp