Sebi asks exchanges, depositories, clearing corps to disclose complaint data on websites

On Tuesday, Sebi asked merchant bankers to disclose investor charter and data pertaining to the complaints they receive on their websites.

Published: 24th November 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In order to bring transparency in the investor grievance redressal mechanism, Sebi has directed stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations to disclose on their websites the data on complaints received against them and redressal thereof.

They will have to make the disclosure latest by 7th of the succeeding month, Sebi said in a circular.

In addition, the regulator has also prescribed a format for disclosing data of complaints on their websites.

Under the disclosure, these entities will have to disclose about complaints received during the month, those carried forward from previous month, complaints pending for more than three months and average time taken in resolution of a complaint, among others.

The provision of the circular will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

This came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) came out with investor charter last week.

This charter includes the rights and responsibilities of investors, and dos and don'ts of investing in the securities market.

The charter is aimed at protecting the "interests of investors by enabling them to understand the risks involved and invest in a fair, transparent, secure market, and to get services in a timely and efficient manner".

The rights include getting fair and equitable treatment, expecting redressal of investor grievances filed in SCORES in a time- bound manner.

The market regulator has created a separate investor charter for market infrastructure institutions-- stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.

