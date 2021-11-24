STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Trai proposes nil charge on USSD messages for mobile banking, payment services

The Unstructured Supplementary Service Data messages get displayed on the screen of mobile phones and are not stored like SMSes.

Published: 24th November 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday proposed to remove charges on USSD messages for mobile banking and payment services to promote digital transactions.

The Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) messages get displayed on the screen of mobile phones and are not stored like SMSes.

This technology is widely used to display balance deduction in mobile phones where a message pops-up on the device screen after a call or outgoing SMS.

At present, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has capped the price of a USSD session at 50 paise where each session can be completed in eight stages.

The suggestion to remove charges has been made by a high-level committee on deepening of digital payments constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a view to encouraging digitalisation of payments and enhancing financial inclusion.

The recommendations made by the committee are supported by the Department of Financial Services (DFS).

Trai, in a statement, said following a request from the DFS to the Department of Telecommunications in this regard, the Authority analysed the issue from various aspects and is of the view that in order to protect the interests of the USSD users and promote digital financial inclusion, rationalisation of USSD charges is required.

"Accordingly, the Authority proposes to revise the framework for USSD based mobile banking and payment services by prescribing a 'Nil' charge per USSD session for mobile banking and payment service, while keeping the remaining items of USSD unchanged," Trai said.

The regulator said the present tariff per USSD session for mobile banking offered by telecom service providers (TSPs) is several times higher than the average tariff for one minute of outgoing voice call, or one outgoing SMS.

"Considering the decline in charges for other services, the rationalization of USSD charges is required to increase the number of USSD transactions," Trai said.

The regulator has invited views of stakeholders on the draft proposal by December 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trai Mobile Banking
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp